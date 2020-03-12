|
Vivian M. Gisin
June 17, 1924 - February 16, 2020A native San Francisan, Vivian passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer's with her niece Alma Ellsworth and great-niece Amy Ellsworth by her side, along with our dog Sadie. Preceded in death by her father George C. Gisin, a retired SF Fireman; her mother Alma (Gisin), a SF schoolteacher; her sister Dorothy Locks, homemaker; and her nephew David M. Locks, a builder.
She was an alumnus of Delta Zeta Sorority - Lowell High School and attended UC Berkeley (1946). Retired at Chevron/Standard Oil San Francisco as a natural gas analyst for 40 years. Devoted fan of the SF Giants and 49ers and a member of 49ers Gold Rushers. She also worked many years for SF Convention and Visitor's Bureau/Action Figures.
Vivian loved traveling the world with lifelong friend Patricia Kirby. She loved nature, spending time with family in Yosemite, golfing in Carmel/Monterey, and time at the family home in Felton, CA.
She is survived by her nephew Robert Locks (Tara); nieces Alma Ellsworth and Susan Erhart and their families; cousins Robert Bride and Frank Dunnigan; and many other family and business friends Greg Schultz, Beverly, Shanley, Rita Estrade, and Dr. J. Murphy (SF).
Vivian will be laid to rest privately at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are encouraged to , or any Hospice, Senior Center, or Firefighter's Association of your choosing. Any questions, please contact Alma Ellsworth.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020