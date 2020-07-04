Vivian McLean
Vivian McLean passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 26, 2020 in Alamo, CA. Born in Indianapolis, IN in 1920, she attended public school in Indianapolis and then completed her education at Butler University (Indianapolis) where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She started her career as an elementary school teacher in Indianapolis, but after several years, she then met and married the love of her life, Carlos F. McLean, Sr. and moved to San Francisco, CA. Of that union, they had three sons, Carlos, James and Arthur. She then pursued her teaching career in the San Francisco Unified School District where she taught for 26 years. It should be noted that she earned her Master's Degree in Education from San Francisco State University in 1976, a few years before she retired from her career as a teacher. After retiring, she traveled throughout the world and dedicated a lot of time to family and friends. She was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for 80 years, Delta Zeta Omega chapter for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Carlos McLean, Sr., her parents and her four brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons: Carlos (Kathryn), James (Mario), Arthur (Yolanda); grandchildren: Jason McLean, Troy McLean (Phanmaly), Dominique McLean, Carla Garcia (Cesar), and Jené McLean; great-granddaughters: Araceli, Ashley, Valentina and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home in the Tiffany Chapel, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014. A private homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th.
Donations may be made to the AKA Sorority Scholarship fund, The Alameda County Food Bank or a charity of your choice
in lieu of flowers.