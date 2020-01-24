Home

Vivian Rain-Zukor

1925-2020

Vivian was born in 1925 to Louise and Samuel Benezra (deceased) in Everett, Washington. In 1933, she and her family, Albert, Morgan and Bernice Benezra (Hanak) moved to San Francisco and lived in a flat downstairs from the Rain Family. Here she would meet and fall in love with her future husband, Albert Rain (Deceased). Together, they lived in San Francisco for 25 years before Al's passing. They had three children, Louise Gross (Michael), Mark Rain (Robin), and Melissa Spaizman (Simon).
Vivian worked for Bank of America in SF and Marin. Vivian met Marvin Zukor (deceased) in 1991 and they married shortly after. They lived a happy life of new adventures together until Marvin's passing in 2016. They had many friends in their classic car clubs, took many trips, and celebrated their 90th and 94th birthdays with them.
Vivian leaves behind her children, Louise, Mark & Melissa, Stepson Steve Zukor, three grandsons, Adam Gross (Valerie Alter), Alex Rain, and Daniel Spaizman, and three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Cassie, and Mattie Gross. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Services at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma on Sunday January 26, 2020, at 11am. Donations in Vivian's memory to Congregation Rodef Sholom San Rafael, and Hospice by the Bay Marin Chapter, are greatly appreciated.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
