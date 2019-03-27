Vivian S. Reid November 11, 1924- March 23, 2019 Vivian S. Reid (born November 11, 1924) passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 in Livermore, California. She was born and raised in Copenhagen, worked as a model and actress while completing her college work. She was married to Donald D. Reid in 1945 and lived in the Rochester/Spencerport area of upstate New York for nearly 20 years before moving to the SF Bay Area in 1967.

Don and Vivian met in Copenhagen where Don was one of the first Americans entering Denmark as part of the effort to liberate Denmark from the Nazis. They stayed in Denmark for 2+ years after the war, Don working in the State Department at the American Embassy. In 1967 they joined Vivian's mother Asta and brother Finn in the SF Bay Area. Over the years they lived in Millbrae, San Jose, Moss Beach, and Vacaville. Donald D. Reid passed away in 2007. Vivian S. Reid is survived by children Jane, Donald Jr., George, Vivian, and nine grandchildren. Vivian was smart, talented, a wonderful mother, and had a great sense of humor. She and her two brothers were valuable members of the Danish Resistance against the Nazis, she was fearless.

Skylawn Memorial Services (San Mateo, CA) is managing the funeral arrangements.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019