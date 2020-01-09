|
Vivian Berry Sims (Gina)
02/16/31 - 12/18/19 Gina peacefully passed in her sleep December 18, 2019 at 3 pm. She is survived by daughters, Cynthia Sims and Francesca Stafford of Novato, Valerie Baske of Greenbrae, granddaughter Michelle Mayfield-Baske of San Rafael, sister Delores Weathersby of Hammond, LA, many loving nieces and nephews and other relatives. Gina is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Gina was born in Ponchatoula, LA. She loved learning and was an avid reader. As she was pursuing her education, marriage brought travel for her and her daughters as an Air Force wife. Her family lived in numerous localities within the United States and Europe. Gina's thirst for knowledge did not cease. She was a life-long student. Gina was also an accomplished vocalist. Wherever she was she shared her talent singing in symphonic choral groups and on stage as a jazz professional. Gina simultaneously raised her family and had a varied working career with the Department of Defense and as an Assistant Bank Examiner for the FDIC, ending in retirement as a Management Analyst from the private sector aerospace company, Dalmo Victor. Gina was a resident of Marin County, CA, with her final twenty-five years in Greenbrae. Gina had a knack for design and loved to cook and entertain. Her memorial will be held March 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm at her beloved Self Realization Fellowship, 3201 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020