Vivian Valoy Tennenbaum
October 31, 1934 - November 29, 2019Born in Mississippi and raised in New Orleans, Vivian joined the United States Navy in 1951, assigned as a radio operator stationed at Treasure Island Naval Base where she served honorably until her discharge in 1955.
Vivian got married - to a Marine, no less - and embarked on the next chapter of her life as a wife and mother to six children. Vivian worked for Pacific Telephone as an operator before joining the family travel business.
After her divorce in the early 70's Vivian moved back to her hometown where she went to work at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, eventually becoming the assistant general manager. Upon her retirement, Vivian ventured back west to spend time with her children and grandchildren in California.
She was "Grandma V" or "Momo" to her six grandchildren, always present to assist with their care and upbringing. She was always there with open arms and an open heart for family and friends, including the many strays who wandered into her life.
She was "Miss Vivian" to many and she left an indelible impression on all who met her. She was a true southern belle who loved to dish the dirt while always adding "Well bless her heart."
She loved to take long drives, including several cross country road trips in her beloved 1986 Chrysler Laser. A lifelong fan of the S.F. Giants she lived long enough to see them win three World Series while cheering for her favorite player Madison Bumgarner.
Preceded in death by her eldest daughter Cheryl Ann, Vivian is survived by Carl (Angela), Cathy, Carol Linda (Larry), Charlie (Karen), and Christopher (Jill). She is also survived by her grandchildren Lisa, Doug, Bradley, Gregory, Alyssa, and Kyle as well as three adorable great grandchildren. She was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend to many, both in California and in her native Louisiana.
Vivian passed peacefully after a short bout of pneumonia, her last words being that "It's okay."
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019