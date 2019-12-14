|
Voula PaplosStavroula (Voula) Paplos passed away peacefully at home on the evening of December 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in Argos, Argolidas, Greece to Kosta and Anastasia Poulos, the second of six children.
Voula was the wife of the late John Paplos, to whom she was married for 59 years. John was her constant companion, dance and life partner. Loving mother to Jim Paplos, mother-in-law to Christine Cannon-Paplos, and Yiayia to John Paplos, Catherine Williams (Everett), and Lauren Paplos. Voula was excited to learn she was soon to be a great-Yiayia.
Voula is survived by her siblings John (Stavroula) Poulos, Panagoula Stavropoulos (Petros), and Maria Mavrogiannis (Petros) living in Greece; sister Niki Poulos and brother Tom (Soula) Poulos who were by her side when she passed away. Voula was the loving sister-in-law and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Voula had many friends with whom she and John loved to travel.
Special thank you to Leticia Sanchez caring for Voula for the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Friends may call Wednesday after 6:00pm at Holy Trinity Church where the Trisagion will be held at 7:00pm and are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy 10:00am Thursday thence to Orthodox Memorial Park, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019