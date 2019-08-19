|
|
W. Dieter Tede
April 20, 1933 - July 31, 2019W. Dieter Tede passed away in his home in San Francisco after a brief illness. ≈
Dieter grew up in World War II Germany, surviving the air raids of Berlin, food rationing and separation from his parents and sisters. The family left all their possessions behind to seek refuge in West Berlin just as Dieter was completing his high-school education.
Seeking opportunities, at the age of 20 he sailed to Veracruz Mexico to begin work with his uncle from Guadalajara. Dieter fully immersed himself in a culture and language which helped to shape both his professional and personal successes. From Mexico he made his way to San Francisco and promptly fell in love with the City. Determined to make San Francisco his new home he found employment with a fledgling shipping company, Marine Chartering Company, which kept him busy for the next 40+ years of his life. He got great satisfaction developing a world-wide network of friends from Peru to Japan, to Cape Town and beyond, and being a global entrepreneur.
Shortly after his arrival in San Francisco he met the love of his life, Margery, a beautiful, vivacious opera singer from Montana. Dieters greatest joy was the life he and Margery created together. They married, had three children and shared a wonderful life filled with family, travel, their weekend retreat in Bolinas and their mutual love of music. After retiring as the president of Marine Chartering in 1998 Dieter went on to a second career as owner of the Hopper Creek winery in Yountville California.
Despite the rigors of running the winery, Dieter found time to be an active Director of the Independent Institute; he also spent many an afternoon and evening with family and friends at the St. Francis Yacht Club. He was a regular at the Presidio YMCA and a life member of the Dolphin Club.
He spent much of his life traveling to beautiful and exotic places but after every trip was fully content to return to the City by the Bay, watching the Golden Gate as ships sailed out and fog rolled in.
Dieter leaves behind family, friends and colleagues who will miss his many kindnesses, intelligence, insight and calm demeanor. He was a thoughtful and dutiful correspondent, appreciating the lasting value of a letter almost as much as the stamps that brought them to him.
He was a true gentleman who lived by the golden rule.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Margery Crockett Tede and his sister Ulla (Wertenbruch). He is survived by his sister Helga (Semmer) and his three children, their spouses and five grandsons. Kirsten Tede Ritchie (Steven Ritchie), William and Michael; Nikola Tede (Joseph Ferraro), Brian Ferraro; Karl Tede (Jeanine Steele Tede) Colin and Matthew.
His ashes will be laid to rest at the Bolinas Cemetery. A celebration of a life well lived is planned in October.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Bolinas museum or the Independent Institute would make a wonderful tribute.
Please add your memories to his page on legacy.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019