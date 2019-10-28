Home

Wade Newsom Acton

November 18, 1932 - October 13, 2019

Wade Acton was born in El Paso, Texas on November 18, 1932 to Zaleme Newsom Acton and John Percy Acton. The family moved to San Francisco in late 1932 and to Phoenix in 1944. Wade graduated from Stanford University in 1954 and subsequently enlisted in the US Navy.
Wade attended the Navy Journalism School in Great Lakes, IL and served on the USS Essex and the USS Bonhomme Richard. His last assignment was Radio Public Service Officer at North Island, San Diego. He wrote the Navy radio show "Take Off Time" and interviewed many celebrities.
After the Navy, Wade worked in Public Relations for Standard Oil of California(later Chevron) for 23 years. His last position was in the Chevron Museum in San Francisco and he retired in 1986.

After Chevron, Wade worked in public relations with the SF Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was also a dedicated volunteer at the Mission Language and Vocational School, the International Institute and City College's Adult Learning and Tutorial Center.
Wade loved traveling, going to the theater, playing cards and listening to Stanford Football on the radio. He loved his church communities at Holy Innocents and later at St. Luke's. His broad smile, booming laugh and unfailing kindness are missed by all.
Wade is survived by brother Eugene E Acton and five godchildren: Kevin Cooper of San Francisco; Michelle Alvarez Irwin of San Mateo; Ian and Joanne Keltie of Australia; and Lyn Klein of San Rafael. Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm at The Heritage on the Marina in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
