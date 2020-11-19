Wallace A. Dong

May 16,1923-Oct 6,2020

Wallace A. Dong, born in San Francisco on May 16, 1923, departed this life from complications due to Covid-19 at the age of 97. For 5 days he was asymptomatic, but then developed a slight fever until rapidly succumbing to the Corona Virus on Oct 6, 2020, 8 days after having first testing positive.



Wally had been married for 68 years to his beloved wife, Bessie, who predeceased him on February 4, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. He had traveled the world with her and their close travel buddies. In days past, he and Bessie spent many late nights playing Mahjong and poker with cherished friends and family. Those close to him will also recall his love of sports, especially local team favorites, The Golden State Warriors, SF 49ers and SF Giants. He also will be remembered for his keen interest in the stock market.



Wally was a loving and supportive father to two sons and a son in-law. He is also survived by his younger sister, Anna Wong, three sister in-laws, one brother in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends.



By his request, Wally was cremated and no services were held. Donations can be made of your own choosing or to Old St. Mary's Cathedral of San Francisco.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store