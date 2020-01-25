|
Wallace Emerson WellsWallace (Wally) Wells of San Francisco passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 93 surrounded by his family. He was born in Martinez, California to Geraldine and Wallace Dewey Wells. He attended Alhambra Union High School before touring the U.S. with the Jack Teagarden Big Band as a trombonist. After returning home, he attended S.F. State University where he earned a B.A. in Education and a M.A. in Counseling. He married Virginia Anne Dittmar, also of Martinez, on January 30, 1949.
The majority of Wally's career was spent at City College of S.F. where he was a Dean and a Counselor. He also sold many homes as a Real Estate Broker. He continued his love of music by playing trombone in the Henry Gallagher Band and the Golden Gate Park Band. Wally was a member of the Bohemian Club and played his horn for many years in the club's Concert Band. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, and the Shrine.
Wally enjoyed traveling, ship cruises, and playing cards. He was a member of Screen Actors Guild and, as a background artist, relished being in films with many stars such as Robin Williams and Hugh Grant. He was a faithful fan of the 49ers, Giants, and Warriors. Wally was a master storyteller, and he put smiles on the faces of many. He maintained his sense of humor until the end.
Wally is survived by his loving wife Virginia; his two daughters, Jamie Behrendt (Joe) and Allison Jung (Joel); five grandchildren: Jonathan Behrendt, Dana Mackey (Charles), Claire Whitlatch (Ben), Brett Lyons, and Grant Lyons; his sister, Beverly Goggio and two nephews, Joe and John Holmes. Wally will be greatly missed by his entire family and many friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wally's memory to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 399 San Fernando Way, SF, CA 94127, or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020