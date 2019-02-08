|
|
Walter Kent Anderson
10/12/1957 to 2/3/2019Kent lived an extraordinary life as a motorcyclist, fisherman, world traveler, musician, mushroom hunter, artist, salmon smoker, diver and father. He left his imprint on hearts around the world.
Born in Louisville KY, he attended Atherton HS and earned his B.A. from the University of Louisville. After graduation he traveled west, landing in San Francisco and made it his home. Earning his M.S. in Rehab Counseling from SFSU, he worked many years as a counselor before starting his telecom company, All-Wired Communications.
Kent died peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved Donna, children Calvin and Sophia, grandson Calvin, sisters LaDonna and Cindy, niece Rosalind and nephew Scott.
He lived his life with love, kindness and compassion.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019