Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Anderson


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Anderson Obituary
Walter Kent Anderson

10/12/1957 to 2/3/2019

Kent lived an extraordinary life as a motorcyclist, fisherman, world traveler, musician, mushroom hunter, artist, salmon smoker, diver and father. He left his imprint on hearts around the world.

Born in Louisville KY, he attended Atherton HS and earned his B.A. from the University of Louisville. After graduation he traveled west, landing in San Francisco and made it his home. Earning his M.S. in Rehab Counseling from SFSU, he worked many years as a counselor before starting his telecom company, All-Wired Communications.

Kent died peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved Donna, children Calvin and Sophia, grandson Calvin, sisters LaDonna and Cindy, niece Rosalind and nephew Scott.

He lived his life with love, kindness and compassion.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.