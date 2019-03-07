Resources More Obituaries for Walter Capella Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Charles Capella Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Walter Charles Capella Jr. On March 2nd, 2019, after an amazing life, Walter Charles Capella Jr. peacefully said goodbye to his loving family and friends. Walt was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Marcie. He was also the proud father of Samantha Capella (mother Dana), Kristen Batchelor (Frank Montes), proud grandfather of Sophia Montes, beloved brother of Linda (Dave Parenti) and Randal "Rocky" (Yvette) Capella, beloved brother in law to Julie and Steve Aichroth and son in law to Jackie Marino, adored uncle of Julie Parenti, Lori Parenti, Cody Capella, Kylie Capella, and twin sisters, Veronica "Ronnie" Aichroth and Taylor (Josh Trowbridge) and great uncle to Lucca Pasero.



Walt was born January 6th, 1950 in San Francisco to Walter Sr. and Carmen Capella and was preceded in death by his parents. Walt started grammar school at All Souls in SSF, then attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo exceling in football and track. After graduating high school, Walt wanted to serve his country and joined the Navy. He was a proud Veteran. After his service, Walt began working for Pacific Telephone Company, marking the beginning of a career in communications. Walt became an RCDD (Registered Communications Distribution Designer) and worked for various companies in this field, eventually retiring in Reno, Nevada.



Living in Nevada didn't dampen Walt's love of the San Francisco Giants or the 49ers. He loved to watch the games, and it was "fun" for the rest of us to watch how involved he became - a true fan! Walt really enjoyed being with family and friends during special events like the Charity Golf Tournament in Carmel. He loved family holiday events, especially Christmas. He enjoyed travelling on vacation, his favorite being Italy. A man of many talents, Walt loved to sing and even "cut" a record when he was younger. Walt also worked with Erik Estrada in a movie. Walt was also a great cook, loved to BBQ and often made WAY too many mashed potatoes for our Christmas dinners.



If Walt had a motto, it would be "I'm here to help." He was always the first to help when someone was in need, whether he knew them or not. He was truly an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, "grandpa" and friend. Walt was loved by everyone and will always be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit. He was a great listener, had an amazing work ethic, and dearly loved his family.



Walt led a full life and leaves behind a legacy of beautiful memories for all of us. Although his life was cut short by cancer, we are beyond grateful for every year that he was part of our lives. He will be greatly missed by all of us who had the honor to know him.



A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you'd like to make a donation in Walt's name, please consider Circle of Life Community Hospice, 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 214, Reno, NV 89502.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019