Walter R. Day, Jr
August 12, 1931 - April 4th, 2020Walter Ransom Day, Jr. died at his home on April 4th, 2020, at the age of 88. He passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family.
Born on August 12, 1931, Walter grew up in Fairfield, Alabama. He attended Auburn University, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering and was an Ensign in the US Naval Reserve. After graduation, he reported aboard the naval destroyer USS James C. Owens and sailed around the world. Once he completed his service, Walter attended Georgia Tech for his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering.
In 1956, Walter moved to Gainesville, Florida to start his first engineering job at Sperry-Rand Corporation. He met his future wife, Jane, shortly after moving there. Jane and Walter married on Feb. 22, 1958, and lived in Gainesville, where their daughter Bonnie was born.
They moved to Princeton, New Jersey in 1965, where Walter worked on the Atomic Fusion Project at Princeton University while Jane did advanced mathematics research at the Institute for Advanced Study on an NSF Grant. In 1966, the Days moved to Redwood City, California, and their son Stephen was born there. In 1967, they moved to Menlo Park, where they have resided since.
Walter went to work at Litton Industries and became part of the first wave of Silicon Valley startups, specializing in solid state microwave technology for navigation, communications and electronic warfare. An inventor at heart, he holds 3 Microwave Device patents.
In 1978, he joined Varian Associates, where he oversaw the design and manufacture of microwave products for satellites, radars, the Space Shuttle and numerous classified projects. He joined Harris Corporation in 1990, working on the manufacture of microwave radios for telecommunications during the boom created by the internet and the advent of cell phones. He retired from Harris in 1996 but continued to work as a consultant for another decade.
A devoted member of Woodside Road United Methodist Church in Redwood City for 53 years, Walter chaired many committees, including trustees and finance, and served as an usher until just a few years ago. He was fascinated by military history, Civil War history in particular, and was a member of the Peninsula Civil War Roundtable and the Blue and Gray Education Society. He enjoyed attending many reunions for his naval ship, the J.C. Owens.
Walter navigated life with a keen sense of humor and a great love of antique cars. If you live near Menlo Park, you've probably seen him driving his beloved green 1929 Model A through town. Strangers and friends alike would wave when honked the "ahooga" horn at them, and nothing delighted Walter more than giving someone a ride in the Model A's rumble seat.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jane M. Day, his son Stephen W. Day and his daughter, Bonnie C. Day. He adored his family and was a wonderful husband and father. He will be remembered as the ultimate southern gentleman, and his sweet smile, kind heart and generous spirit will live on in all those lucky enough to have known him. Your own memories of Walter can be added on his page at Legacy.com
Due to the current coronavirus crisis, a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Civil War Trust for the preservation of historic battlefields.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020