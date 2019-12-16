|
Walter Edward HeimPassed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Lois (Collins) Heim; loving father to David Marvinov (Krystyna), Lisa (Gary) Fessenmeyer, Paul Heim, John (Lorena) Heim; and loving Grandpa to three grandchildren: Cory, Kerry and Liam.
Walter was a graduate of Lick Wilmerding High School in San Francisco (class of 1947) and attended alumni reunions every year. He worked for PG&E for over 40 years as a draftsman and field supervisor. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Alaska.
He was a devoted husband and father, he was active in all his children's activities whether it be swim team, Boy Scouts, Basketball or Baseball. He was a founding member of Mater Dolorosa Church and helped out in any capacity that was needed.
Most importantly he was a great husband and selflessly took care of his wife (Lois) who had MS and made sure her life was happy and fulfilling as the disease progressed until her death. They were married for over 50 years.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, 12/19/19, at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave, South San Francisco at 11:00 am. Burial will take place on Friday, 12/20/19, at Golden Gate National Cemetery at 12 noon.
Donations may be made to Old St. Mary's Cathedral, 660 California St., San Francisco, CA. 94108 or Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave., South San Francisco, CA. 94080-1446
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019