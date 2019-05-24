|
|
Walter JongWalt was born on July 6, 1930 in San Francisco, and passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Chris, daughter Kimberly (Simeon), son Randall (Heather), sister Carol (Jim), brothers Ed (Pat) and Peter (Cleo), brother-in-law Art, cousin-in-law Carol, and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Jong Yuen and Gee Gon, sister Rose, brother Paul, and cousin Bill.
Walt attended St. Mary's Elementary and Sacred Heart High School. Served in the Army 1951-1953, then continued education at Academy of Art College. Found his calling as a gifted graphic designer. Enjoyed successful forty year career. Lifelong fan of many sports, especially football and baseball. Loved the SF 49ers and Giants. Walt was a very kind gentleman, and wanted to be remembered as a simple man.
Funeral service for family only. Donations in Walt's memory may be made to Chinese Hospital-www.chinesehospital-sf.org/donate-now.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019