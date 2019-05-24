San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Jong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Jong

Obituary Condolences

Walter Jong Obituary
Walter Jong

Walt was born on July 6, 1930 in San Francisco, and passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Chris, daughter Kimberly (Simeon), son Randall (Heather), sister Carol (Jim), brothers Ed (Pat) and Peter (Cleo), brother-in-law Art, cousin-in-law Carol, and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents Jong Yuen and Gee Gon, sister Rose, brother Paul, and cousin Bill.
Walt attended St. Mary's Elementary and Sacred Heart High School. Served in the Army 1951-1953, then continued education at Academy of Art College. Found his calling as a gifted graphic designer. Enjoyed successful forty year career. Lifelong fan of many sports, especially football and baseball. Loved the SF 49ers and Giants. Walt was a very kind gentleman, and wanted to be remembered as a simple man.
Funeral service for family only. Donations in Walt's memory may be made to Chinese Hospital-www.chinesehospital-sf.org/donate-now.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now