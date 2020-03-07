|
|
Walter George KeefeSan Francisco- Walter George Keefe died on February 28, 2020 at the age of 80 at St. Luke's Medical Center in San Francisco following a brief illness. He leaves his beloved wife of 49 years, Patricia (Morgan) Keefe; his son, Tim Keefe; his brothers: Tom Keefe and wife Lois, Richard Keefe (dec) and wife Rita; his two sisters: Arlene (Keefe) Ryman and husband Lawrence, Jean (Keefe) Parry and husband Stephen (dec); and many close friends.
Born June 6, 1939 in Hartford, CT. to Dr. Walter and Kathleen Keefe, the youngest of 3 brothers. Walter very much embodied the spirit of the youngest brother, always wanting to live up to the comparisons of his athletic and intelligent older siblings. It did not take him long to grow into form as a very handsome, athletic, and intelligent young man of the family. His brothers amazing examples, paired with the many natural gifts he was blessed with, served him well.
As president of his high school class, lettering in several sports, his older brothers had much to envy. When interviewing for acceptance into Holy Cross College (Worcester, MA) Walt was asked: 'Are you Dick Keefe's brother? Yes, Father. Are you as smart as he was? No Father, but I'm not as lazy'. After graduation, Walt served a few years in the Army. During the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, he was assembled at Holmstead AF base as a cryptographer. An MBA from the Univ. of Kansas followed his Army service. He then moved to Rochester, NY with Kodak Co. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patricia Morgan. After moving to San Francisco to be closer to his parents, Patti soon followed and they were married on December 19, 1970. Highly sought after, Walt accepted a position to be the head of marketing for the west coast with Crown Zellerbach. The position took he and Patti to Chicago, IL, Dallas TX and back to "The City" that captured their hearts. It was there in 1979 that their son, Timothy Peter Keefe, was born. It was the happiest day of their lives.
Always after a new challenge, Walt declined a VP position with Crown, and started off to build his own staffing firm focusing on technical recruitment. Many of the best companies in Silicon Valley we know today sought his people and advice. That work thrived for decades. When it came time for retirement, Walt had more to give. He began to mentor the kids of St. Vincent's Home for Boys, foster children, and worked at CASA to counsel children in any capacity he could. Walter had a full, productive and devoted life. He was deeply loved by family and friends. Many fond memories will always evoke a knowing smile. Never was a poem more descriptive of a man like Walter than this by Jack London…"I would rather be ashes than dust! I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet"
Friends may visit on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30am, attend a Vigil Service with Rosary at 10:45am and celebrate a Funeral Mass all at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Street and Vicente, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020