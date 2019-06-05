Walter Lee Roessing October 17, 1928 - May 11, 2019 Walter Roessing, adored husband of Linda for 45 years, passed away age 90 from complications of a broken hip. He had many loves: his children and grandchildren who teased him "Papa is a joker," skiing powder snow especially at Park City, Utah with fellow travel writers Brian Clark and Larry Walsh, and he loved any newspaper with the words "San Francisco" in the masthead, where he was born.

It was a life in love with newspapers; a Journalism degree at San Jose State, working at the San Jose Mercury in Sports. He said one of the happiest days of his life was being hired as a copyboy for the San Francisco Call Bulletin. He covered sports for both the Chronicle and Examiner. With a growing family, Walt worked in corporate public relations, joining the Bechtel Corporation in 1962. He admired S.D. Bechtel, who he called "the old man" and "a fine human being." Walt worked at Chevron and when he left to pursue free-lance travel and sport writing, edited their Encore retirees publication for more than 20 years.

His favorite free lance endeavor was the bi-weekly "Powder Play" ski column in Travel section of the Dallas Morning News, for which he won the Lowell Thomas award from the SATW in 2010. Walt won 16 writing awards, many from the Far West Ski Association.

His travel writing afforded us many opportunities to see the world as a family, and not by chance, son Erik, wife Carolyn and three children Giuliana, Sienna and Bella live in Lucca, Italy, near Florence. Karen and Dawson Hess tend Gracie and D.J. near Palm Springs. Walt was proud of his first family as well: Kurt, Kimberly and Karol. Private family services. Walter's favorite charity was St. Jude's San Francisco.

