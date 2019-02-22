Resources More Obituaries for Walter Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers Walter L. Scott, II December 17, 1929 -February 15, 2019 Walter L. Scott, II died peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Walter was born at Harlem Hospital in New York, NY, on December 17, 1929 to Walter Linwood Scott and Selena Mae Sally Scott. When he was in grade school, the Scott family moved to Portsmouth, VA. At age 16, Walter graduated Salutatorian from I. C. Norcom High School, Class of 1946. At his grandmother's invitation, he moved to San Francisco CA and enrolled in San Francisco State College.

In 1947, Walter was introduced to his friend Leroy Fontenot's sister Elda at a dance at Booker T. Washington Community Center. They became inseparable and were married in 1950. Walter was drafted into the US Army in 1951 and served in Korea until 1953. While serving in Korea, their first child was born. Following his return, 6 more children were born. After his military service, Walter began a 54-year public, private and community service career. While working for the SF Registrar of Voters he returned to SF State College at night where he graduated in 1961 with a B.S. degree in Industrial Relations. Following a short stint at the SF Human Rights Commission, Walter was appointed Deputy Executive Director of the San Francisco Housing Authority where he served from 1968 to 1980, eventually becoming the first African American Executive Director of SFHA. During this time, Walter became an active member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) serving in several positions, including President of the Pacific Southwest Regional Chapter. After his appointment ended at SFHA, he served as President of his own company, WL Scott & Associates, Inc., a real estate management firm. Walter closed his business and retired in 2007.

Above all, Walter was a family man who loved to take his family on weekend trips to Santa Cruz, Lake Anza and Lake Berryessa, transferring his love of swimming and all things aquatic to his children. He balanced family, work, and recreation, and approached everything he did with pride and grace. He was a loving husband and a caring father. His beloved wife Elda Maria Fontenot Scott preceded him in death in 1997. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Selena Mae Scott Williams and his aunt Rosina Jones Bolden, whom he referred to as his sister.

Walter is survived by his and Elda's 7 children: Walter III (Alvenia), Gregory (Laini), Adrienne (Gil), Valerie (Chris), Karen (Dennis), Arlene (Ernie) and Jennifer (Dwayne), 13 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walter is deeply cherished and will always be held deep in our hearts.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations In Memory of Walter L. Scott II be made to the .



