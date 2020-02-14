|
|
Walter Vaughn Stafford
May 28, 1940- January 23, 2020Brilliant, quick-witted, and a dedicated Cal Bears fan, Walter Vaughn Stafford died peacefully on January 23, 2020. A guide in life to many, Walt was an extraordinary and passionate lawyer and a beloved father, friend and colleague. He generously gave the gifts of conversation and non-judgment, leaving us better people for having known him.
The son of Walter Borden Stafford and Iris Stafford, Walt's love for books and reading, and occasional mischief, began at a very young age. Walt's enduring love of Cal and the law was forged in the 1960s. Supporting his education by working at a local cannery and gas station, Walter earned a Bachelor's in History from UC Berkeley in 1962 and a J.D. from UC Berkeley Law (Order of the Coif and Law Review) in 1965.
Walt was a partner in the law firm Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro, including several years as Managing Partner of the firm's Los Angeles office. He also served as General Counsel and in senior executive roles with CB Richard Ellis and an NYSE-listed medical device manufacturer. From 1967-1968 he served as Assistant Minority Counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, an experience that informed his lifelong interest in politics, economics, and national and world affairs. At the end of his career, he was privileged to join Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller and work with former law school classmates and colleagues. Walt also cherished his service on the Board of Directors of ACCO Engineered Systems. While considered a masterful and sometimes maverick lawyer loved by his clients, Walt was also known for the occasional rubber band launch or prank.
Walt loved the mountains, particularly the Sierras, and found happiness and peace from backpacking and camping in Yosemite with his best friend of 65 years Tom Bissell and their friends and families. A voracious reader, he ritually devoured the daily newspaper and myriad books and often could be found listening to his favorite music from across the decades.
Walt will be deeply missed by his five children whom he loved and that loved him dearly(Shelley, Melissa, Kari, Campbell, and Maddie), four grandchildren, extended family, and many dear friends and colleagues.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Donations in his honor may be made to UC Berkeley Law.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020