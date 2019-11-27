Home

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
All Saints Mausoleum Chapel in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
1500 Mission Road
Colma, CA
1927 - 2019
Walter Edward Williams

Passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1927 in San Francisco, where he lived his entire life. He met his wife Frieda on a blind date. He liked her right away, and were married one year later. He went into the Navy at the age of 18. After eight months of active duty, the war came to an end. He went on to serve in the Naval reserves for eight years. He worked for AAA Insurance as a Claims Adjuster Supervisor for 37 years before he retired. Walter is survived by his sister Evelyn Harris; nephews Michael, Kenneth and Kevin Harris; cousins, Joe Parham and Shirley Parham; and granddaughter Carina Cristo.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Liturgy Service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the All Saints Mausoleum Chapel in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road in Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
