Walter YimWalter Yim, at the age of 96, passed away peacefully at home in San Francisco on February 21, 2020. He was born in Seattle, Washington. He lived in New York City for several years before moving to San Francisco with his parents. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Stella C. Yim; daughter Paula Yap; grandchildren Justin Yap and Nicole Yap (Jamey Bass). The family expresses deep gratitude to Michael Yap and Bryan Mar for their care and kindness throughout the years.
He worked for the City and County of San Francisco as a Chief Investigator in the Tax Collectors office.
He was a loving and giving person and beloved by many. He will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd. (10th Ave)
San Francisco, California
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Chinese Baptist Church, 15 Waverly Place, San Francisco, CA 94108 or Sutter Care at Home, c/o Philanthropy Dept., 2800 Leavenworth Street, Suite 350A, San Francisco, CA 94133.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020