Warren Charles Anderson
December 26, 1939 - June 16, 2020
Warren Anderson, beloved husband of Bonnie Anderson, father to Gloria and Eric Anderson, grandfather to Kayla and Emily Anderson and brother to Wayne Anderson, passed away early on June 16th.
Warren was a life long San Franciscan that loved his Giants, 49ers and the city he grew up in. Starting work at the general contracting company Mayta & Jensen as an accountant, he worked his way into an ownership position.
Warren's amazing sense of humor was shared with many in the practical jokes he loved to play on everyone! Family, friends and business associates alike were not immune from his infectious way of having fun.
Always a father first, he was involved with many aspects of his kids lives growing up in Pacifica becoming involved in Little League, Bobby Sox, Boy Scouts and much more. After retirement he involved himself in his granddaughters lives enjoying their softball games, musical concerts and much more.
Warren was a member of several fraternal organizations, include The Sons of Norway, The Shriners and The Masonic Lodge. Warren has always been an active member is each of these organizations assisting in any areas they needed help with.
Warren will be missed by many and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie, his children Gloria and Eric (daughter in law Kristen), his granddaughters Kayla and Emily and his younger brother Wayne.
As a long time friend to all pets and animals, Warren is also survived by his great grand pets Otis, Riley, Hippo, Freya, Lyric and Awnry.
A memorial service is being planned for the near future and information will be sent out to family and friends. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to the Shriners Children's Hospital.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.