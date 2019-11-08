Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Ellis Obituary
Warren Joseph Ellis

03/15/1943 – 11/01/2019

Warren Joseph Ellis, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away on November 1, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Born in San Francisco in 1943, the son of the late Ralph and Cathryne Ellis, he was a graduate of Archbishop Riordan High School.
Warren is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Francesca (Midge) Ellis, his cherished children, Nicole and James (Simi), and grandchildren Logan and Kylie.
A memorial Mass will be held on November 19, 2019 at 11 am at St. Raphael's Mission San Rafael Chapel, 1104 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -