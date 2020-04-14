|
|
Warren Yale Fineman
December 10, 1923 - April 10, 2020Warren Yale Fineman passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at age 96. He was born on December 10, 1923 in San Francisco to Gertrude and Nathan Fineman. Warren leaves behind his most cherished wife, Vonda. He is also survived by his two loving, devoted daughters, Gayle Null (Clark Beckstead) and Shelley Homel (David), his adoring grandchildren, Michael (Beth), Rachael, Robyn (Michael) and Kevin, and six beloved great-grandchildren, Joshua, Eleanor, Natalia, Jacob, Omry and Zev. Warren is also survived by his beloved brother Don (Trude) Fineman, and he leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Warren proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II, was in the furniture business in the Bay Area for many years and subsequently retired to Reno, Nevada.
A memorial service is planned for a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations may be made in his memory to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, 302 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, 94112.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020