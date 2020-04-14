Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Fineman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Fineman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Fineman Obituary
Warren Yale Fineman

December 10, 1923 - April 10, 2020

Warren Yale Fineman passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at age 96. He was born on December 10, 1923 in San Francisco to Gertrude and Nathan Fineman. Warren leaves behind his most cherished wife, Vonda. He is also survived by his two loving, devoted daughters, Gayle Null (Clark Beckstead) and Shelley Homel (David), his adoring grandchildren, Michael (Beth), Rachael, Robyn (Michael) and Kevin, and six beloved great-grandchildren, Joshua, Eleanor, Natalia, Jacob, Omry and Zev. Warren is also survived by his beloved brother Don (Trude) Fineman, and he leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Warren proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II, was in the furniture business in the Bay Area for many years and subsequently retired to Reno, Nevada.

A memorial service is planned for a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations may be made in his memory to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, 302 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, 94112.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -