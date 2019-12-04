Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren McCausland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren McCausland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren McCausland Obituary
Warren Henry McCausland

October 9, 1940 - November 24, 2019

Heaven gained a beautiful soul on Nov. 24, 2019 with the passing of Warren Henry McCausland. Warren was born Oct. 9, 1940 in San Francisco, attended St. Cecelia's Grammar School, Archbishop Riordan High School and St. Mary's College, Moraga. His career in IT included Southern Pacific, US Sprint and Kaiser, but his avocations were his passion. He had a deep appreciation for literature, the works of James Joyce in particular. In his travels he collected hundreds of Joyce-related books, and participated in readings and discussion groups. He had a curiosity regarding science and history that was never quenched. A stamp collector from childhood days, Warren used them as a window into the history of countries and their people, further enhancing his love of the past.
Warren's love of baseball was unending. He faithfully attended Giants and A's games, never failing to keep his customized scorecard, sometimes wearing his Seals jersey. His joy was inviting friends to attend games with him. He regularly played bridge with friends for decades, always enjoying the challenge.
A proud Californian, Warren was a Trustee in the South San Francisco Parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West. His generosity was well-known and he supported many charities and institutions. He enjoyed travel and exploration, always integrating his love of history with each new destination. He loved fine wine and shared it with his many friends. Warren will be missed by many, especially by his beloved wife Cathy. A Mass will be held at St. Cecelia's, Dec. 14 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Archbishop Riordan High School or St. Mary's College.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -