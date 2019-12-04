|
Warren Henry McCausland
October 9, 1940 - November 24, 2019Heaven gained a beautiful soul on Nov. 24, 2019 with the passing of Warren Henry McCausland. Warren was born Oct. 9, 1940 in San Francisco, attended St. Cecelia's Grammar School, Archbishop Riordan High School and St. Mary's College, Moraga. His career in IT included Southern Pacific, US Sprint and Kaiser, but his avocations were his passion. He had a deep appreciation for literature, the works of James Joyce in particular. In his travels he collected hundreds of Joyce-related books, and participated in readings and discussion groups. He had a curiosity regarding science and history that was never quenched. A stamp collector from childhood days, Warren used them as a window into the history of countries and their people, further enhancing his love of the past.
Warren's love of baseball was unending. He faithfully attended Giants and A's games, never failing to keep his customized scorecard, sometimes wearing his Seals jersey. His joy was inviting friends to attend games with him. He regularly played bridge with friends for decades, always enjoying the challenge.
A proud Californian, Warren was a Trustee in the South San Francisco Parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West. His generosity was well-known and he supported many charities and institutions. He enjoyed travel and exploration, always integrating his love of history with each new destination. He loved fine wine and shared it with his many friends. Warren will be missed by many, especially by his beloved wife Cathy. A Mass will be held at St. Cecelia's, Dec. 14 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Archbishop Riordan High School or St. Mary's College.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019