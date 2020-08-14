Warren Poole

Warren Gray Poole
Apr 18, 1931-Aug 12, 2020
Warren Gray Poole passed away on Wednesday, August 12 at the age of 89. He was born in Mt. Kisco, New York, on April 18, 1931, to Mildred and Arthur Poole. He had two older brothers, Gordon L. Poole and Roger Poole. When he was a young boy the family moved to California, first to San Francisco and then to the Stanford campus. He loved the freedom and opportunities of growing up on the campus. After a year attending Palo Alto High School, he transferred to the Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut.
He attended Harvard University, earning a bachelor's degree in English literature. Following his graduation he married Barbara Ann Stober of Maplewood , New Jersey. They travelled west in his old jalopy so he could attend Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. After several quarters in the business school he was called into active duty in the U.S. Army where he served in Anchorage, Alaska. His son, Bruce, was born while they were living in Alaska. Upon returning to Stanford he finished his MBA in 1957. His son Christopher was born that year. His daughter, Leslie, joined the family in 1961. She predeceased Warren in 1980.
His first job was with Del Monte Corporation in San Francisco. In 1962 he joined McKinsey & Company in San Francisco and then in Melbourne, Australia. The family truly delighted in their two years in Melbourne. When they returned to California Warren became President and CEO of Manning's Inc. He subsequently was a founder and President of Food Dimensions Inc.
Warren and Barbara became enthusiastic collectors of Contemporary Glass. He served on many corporate boards during that time, including the Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass. He will be remembered for his smile and his gentlemanly demeanor.
Warren is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Bruce and wife Melinda, son Christopher and wife Katie, grandchildren Andrew (Fabiane), Eric (Natalie), Russell, Jack, Emily and Kelly, and great grandson, Mason. A private memorial will be held on August 24.
Memorial gifts may be made to CERF+ The Artists Safety Net at 535 Stone Cutters Way, Suite 202, Montpelier, VT 05602 or a charity of your choice
