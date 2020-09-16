Warren Schneider

Warren A. SchneiderDecember 7, 1936 - September 9, 2020Warren A. Schneider passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on September 9, 2020 at the age of 83 years. A native of Brooklyn, NY, Warren grew up with a love of music. As a child, he was able to attend many operas and symphonies, as tickets were only nine dollars, and he could tell you the various artists and conductors. As an adult, he continued his passion for music with he and his wife Dorothy having season tickets to the symphony.Warren deeply loved and respected his wife Dorothy, and was so proud of her accomplishments. After her passing, he found comfort in his faith, attending daily Catholic Masses, as well as the Arts and assisting those less fortunate. Following the example of those he admired, such as Dorothy Day and Catherine Doherty, Warren volunteered in food kitchens, at St. Vincent de Paul, and in every Catholic church he belonged to. He liked to quote Pope Francis, and was very passionate about animals.Warren enjoyed discussing philosophy, science, religion, world politics, as well as the various arts. He enjoyed reading two newspapers a day, and his book collection resembled that of a library. His books kept him busy through several fire storms and the Covid pandemic toward the end of his life.Warren spent his last several years living at the Varenna of Oakmont retirement community in Santa Rosa, where their caring and devoted staff provided him loving attention. During his final days, many of the young staff came to say good-bye. Our hats are off to this amazing organization.Warren is lovingly survived by his brother in law Joe Dess, and his nephew Glenn Santoro and his wife Marianne Dess-Santoro.Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Warren will be interred next to his loving wife Dorothy at St. Mary Cemetery, New Briton, CT.Donations in his memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul of St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.Warren was sent off to his Living Fathers Arms with many devoted friends at his side. May he now Rest within all his Heavenly Blessings.