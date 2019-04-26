Services Monte's Chapel Of The Hills 330 Red Hill Ave San Anselmo , CA 94960 (415) 453-8440 Resources More Obituaries for Warren Wertheimer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Warren Wertheimer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Warren Wertheimer Warren Wertheimer, 85, of San Rafael California, passed away on April 20, 2019. He lived a full and active life until his very last two days, when he suffered a tragic fall and died peacefully after being wished farewell by many of his friends and family.



Warren described himself as a father of two, grandfather of four, student of A Course In Miracles, Harvard Lawyer, Millionaire former owner of a Multisport Family Club business, psychic, firewalker, motivational speaker, and consultant.



Warren was born December 6, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, to Mildred and Irving Wertheimer.



He received an A.B. Degree in Psychology from the University of Michigan in 1956 where he was an active member of Sigma Alpha Mu ("Sammy") Fraternity, an LL.B from Harvard Law School in 1959 where he was a member of Harvard Law Review, and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University in 1960.



He was a talented athlete who excelled at every sport he participated in. He was the All Intramural Quarterback for his fraternity championship football team at University of Michigan, and an avid tennis player. He was also a huge sports fan who always watched his home teams the Giants and Warriors.



Warren moved to San Francisco with his first wife Judie Wertheimer in 1960 and practiced Tax and Business Law there for 14 years. While in San Francisco, his interest in sports continued and he spent many years refereeing local basketball games. As an avid tennis player he was a long time member of the California Tennis Club. During the beginning years of the Virginia Slims Women's Tennis Tournaments Warren was instrumental in organizing the ball boys/girls, and linespeople for the matches.



Warren was a member of the United States Professional Tennis Officials Association, and he umpired matches at the very highest levels of the sport on the World Team Tennis tours.



Following a life changing experience in 1972, he decided to leave the practice of law and subsequently acquired Rolling Hills Club in Novato, California, in 1974, which he operated until his retirement in 2002. Under his ownership the Club grew from about 400 to over 6,000 members. The Club developed a national reputation for being innovative and unique in the way it did business, and at one time was described as one of the top 15 clubs in the country by Shape Magazine. His employees at Rolling Hills often commented that he was the best boss they had ever had.



Warren and his second wife, Barbara, were together for over 12 years.



He was a long time member and teacher with A Course In Miracles and co-founder of A Center For Inner Peace. His spirituality was incredibly important to him and was the driving force behind almost everything he did for the second half of his life.



He had a lifelong love of playing Bridge and was an ACBL Life Master. He was active in Bridge tournaments in Marin for many years.



Warren is survived by son Steven Wertheimer (Sherry Antonoff), daughter Janna Rudolph, grandchildren Erica Rudolph, Alexander (A.W.) Antonoff-Wertheimer, Rachel Rudolph, and Sydney Antonoff-Wertheimer, and brother Fred Wertheimer (Linda). He is also survived by his first wife Judie Wertheimer and his second wife Barbara Cochran, both of whom he continued to have cordial relationships with, and also his stepson Ben Cochran (Sara) and his stepdaughter Emily Cochran.



Remembrances for Warren can be posted at https://www.forevermissed.com/warren-wertheimer. A memorial for Warren will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Monte's Chapel Of The Hills 330 Red Hill Avenue in San Anselmo, CA.



Donations in Warren's name can be made to a .



Peace and love

