Wayman McCowan Robertson, Jr.
September 26, 1933 - November 14, 2020
Wayman Robertson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's disease on November 14, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Berkeley, California.
Wayman was born on September 26, 1933 in Evanston, Illinois to Eleanor and Wayman Robertson. At the age of 8, his parents moved to Woodstock, Illinois, where he attended a one room school through Junior High. He then matriculated to Woodstock Consolidated High School.
At the University of New Mexico, he majored in Civil Engineering and joined the Naval ROTC. He was stationed on the USS Taussig, a destroyer, and completed his tour of duty as a Lieutenant Junior Grade.
Civil Engineering was not to his liking. So, with the encouragement of his younger brother Carl, he took an aptitude test which revealed a strong bent toward legal studies. He applied and was accepted at Stanford Law School in 1959 and served on the Law Review.
In 1962, he joined the California Attorney General's office in San Francisco where he had a distinguished career as a personal injury and civil rights attorney. He tried over 50 cases and in 1987 and 1989 received commendation from the then State Attorney General, John Van de Camp, for outstanding trial work. He retired in 1995.
Wayman married Pauline in 1968 and moved to Berkeley, where his two children were born.
Although Wayman loved the law, his real passion was games. He was an avid golfer from age 12 and worked as a caddy at the Woodstock Country Club, saving his money to buy a car at age 15. He went on to become a Master Bridge Player, as well as tournament player in Backgammon and Poker.
Wayman also loved fine wines, good clothes and travel. The family had three house exchanges in Europe and after the children were gone, he and Pauline traveled extensively to Africa, Europe and South America.
Wayman was a member of the Mira Vista Country Club, the N.N. Club of Berkeley, and the Berkeley Tennis Club.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pauline; his son, Wayman Robertson III; his daughter and spouse, Dana and Joshua Kriesel; his grandson, Markus Kriesel; his brother, Carl Robertson; his sister, Gail Gilbert; his cousin, Doris Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to Lafayette Gardens and Suncrest Hospice for their excellent care. There will be a private service due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity
.