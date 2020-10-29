Wayne A. BlackWayne A. Black was born on May 28, 1946.Wayne was a long-time member of the South End Rowing Club in San Francisco. He was an avid handball player and played across the U.S., Ireland and Canada, where he was a two-time Canadian champion in doubles. He also organized some of the best tournaments at the club. As a swimmer, he helped organize the famed Alcatraz Invitational swims and would pilot as well. He organized both the St. Patrick's Day events with Irish dancers and singers, and the very festive Christmas galas.Wayne peacefully passed away with his family surrounding him Sunday evening October 25, 2020. His wife Virginia, stepson Mike, his cherished daughter Trinette, son-in-law Steve, grandsons Bryan and Bradley Neuerburg survive him.For more please visitwww.AdobeCreekFuneralDue to Covid-19, there will be a private family celebration of his life on November 7, 2020.