Wayne Black
1946 - 2020
Wayne A. Black

Wayne A. Black was born on May 28, 1946.
Wayne was a long-time member of the South End Rowing Club in San Francisco. He was an avid handball player and played across the U.S., Ireland and Canada, where he was a two-time Canadian champion in doubles. He also organized some of the best tournaments at the club. As a swimmer, he helped organize the famed Alcatraz Invitational swims and would pilot as well. He organized both the St. Patrick's Day events with Irish dancers and singers, and the very festive Christmas galas.

Wayne peacefully passed away with his family surrounding him Sunday evening October 25, 2020. His wife Virginia, stepson Mike, his cherished daughter Trinette, son-in-law Steve, grandsons Bryan and Bradley Neuerburg survive him.

For more please visit
www.AdobeCreekFuneral
Home.com

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family celebration of his life on November 7, 2020.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 29, 2020
i was lucky enough to know wayne as a friend and fellow handball player. i was also lucky enough to be the recipient of his marvelous bbq work at handball tournaments, just one of his many giving talents. rest well my friend.
david cousino
Friend
October 29, 2020
We always looked forward to his vists to Kauai. He brought lots of good energy & laughs.
Those memories are how we will remember our good friend
Mike & Nancy
Friend
October 28, 2020
One of the most caring, sincere people I've ever met. His legacy in the Handball community will live forever. RIP my friend.
Zak
Friend
October 28, 2020
Wayne was a great friend he will truly be missed, love you Wayne
Peter Lambertson
Friend
October 27, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
