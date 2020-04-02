Home

1942 - 2020
Wayne Douglas Del Carlo of San Mateo, CA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by wife and high school sweetheart Roxana, daughter Alexandra Peterson (Robert), son Christopher (Dionne), and four beloved grandchildren, twins Mason and McKenzie Peterson, and Simone and Neve Del Carlo, who affectionately called him "Grumpy"; and brother Dennis Del Carlo (Phyllis).

Growing up in the Marina, Wayne attended St. Vincent de Paul School. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School, University of San Francisco, and University of the Pacific Dental School.

He served in the US Navy, Fleet Marine Force, at Camp Pendleton, CA and Camp Courtney, Okinawa.

Dr. Del Carlo practiced dentistry at 450 Sutter for 48 years and stayed connected with patients after retirement. He sat on the San Francisco Dental Society Board of Directors for 44 years, serving as Secretary, Vice President, and President.

Proud of the work he performed as Chair of Peer Review and Judicial Council for the California Dental Association, he was also an American Dental Association Delegate and served on the Board of Directors for Delta Dental and the International College of Dentists.

Volunteer projects close to his heart included providing free dental exams to Peace Corps volunteers and through Project Homeless Connect, as well as Kindergarten School Screenings.

Wayne was President of the International Domino Association, an avid 49ers season ticket holder, and a member of the SF Italian Athletic Club. Other passions included fishing, traveling, photography, gardening, and camping at Cal's Lair of the Golden Bear for 36 years.

Coinciding with his wishes, no services will be held. Please celebrate his life by giving to Guide Dogs for the Blind or Ducks Unlimited.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
