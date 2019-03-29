Wayne T. Lyons Dec. 26, 1941 - Mar. 18, 2019 On Monday, March 18, 2019, Wayne Lyons passed away peacefully at home in Piedmont, CA at the age of 77. Wayne was born on December 26, 1941, in Sacramento, CA to Wayne and Jo (Borsberry) Lyons.

By Wayne's junior year in high school he was on his way to becoming a basketball star but, unfortunately, he sustained a career ending knee injury. He attended Sacramento State University, and worked for Bank of America, Areojet-General Corp., and Cal West in Sacramento. Wayne spent many hours playing league basketball (a sport he loved), especially at Aerojet-General. He was recruited by the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco with the title Systems and Programming Manager. He was an original computer Dinosaur. Wayne went on to work in programming for Bank of America in San Francisco and then founded his own company, California Information Processing (CIP) Consultants. Wayne loved to work with his hands and he turned his love of woodworking and renovations into a series of successful real estate investments and, right up until his death, Wayne continued to work.



In 1983, he met Kay Kewley and, for the next 37 years, they built a life together in Piedmont, Ca. Together they participated in many charitable activities, most recently The Fundamentals of Sports and the San Juan Alumni Association. Wayne, the "Big Man," was known for his zest for life, his humor, his notorious laugh, his love of travel — especially his yearly trips to Maui, Hawaii —and his very generous spirit.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Kay, his sisters, Vicki Rinehart and Becky Draney, his daughter and her husband, Liza and Jeff, and his two grandchildren, Jojo and Elias. It would be remiss not to mention that their cat, Gertie, continues to keep his spot warm.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary