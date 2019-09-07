|
|
Wayne L. Peterson
June 14, 1934 - August 16, 2019Wayne Peterson, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 16 in Gilbert, AZ. He was raised in Selma, CA and attended UC Berkeley where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. After graduation he married Barbara Simpson, and they moved to Ft. Lewis, WA for two years. After serving in the Army, Wayne returned to the Bay Area to work in Human Resources for General Mills and several other large companies. He later earned his Master's Degree at the University of Hawaii where he met his future wife Rochelle. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle Peterson, his two sons, John & Michael Peterson, grandchildren, Zachary & Colleen Peterson, and his twin sister, Linda Veater. A celebration of life will be held in Arizona on September 14.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019