Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
in Arizona
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Peterson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Peterson Obituary
Wayne L. Peterson

June 14, 1934 - August 16, 2019

Wayne Peterson, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 16 in Gilbert, AZ. He was raised in Selma, CA and attended UC Berkeley where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. After graduation he married Barbara Simpson, and they moved to Ft. Lewis, WA for two years. After serving in the Army, Wayne returned to the Bay Area to work in Human Resources for General Mills and several other large companies. He later earned his Master's Degree at the University of Hawaii where he met his future wife Rochelle. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle Peterson, his two sons, John & Michael Peterson, grandchildren, Zachary & Colleen Peterson, and his twin sister, Linda Veater. A celebration of life will be held in Arizona on September 14.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.