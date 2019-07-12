Wayne Francis Powers Nov. 24, 1945 - June 21, 2019 Wayne Francis Powers lost his almost 7-year battle with cancer at the age of 73. He passed peacefully in Antelope, CA surrounded by his loved ones. Wayne was born in San Francisco, the middle child of three siblings.



A lover of all things sports, Wayne was a lifetime fan of the San Francisco Giants and of the 49ers from the time they entered the NFL in 1950. Among his many accomplishments, he competed as a professional bowler, scoring a perfect 300 game on three different occasions. He also earned his private pilot's license at the age of 55.



Wayne graduated from San Francisco Barber College at the age of 17 and for most of his adult life was a barbershop, salon and haircutting school owner, always learning new techniques and training his fellow artists to elevate their craft. But deep in Wayne's soul, he was first and foremost a singer and musician. From a very young man in "garage bands," to performing in church choirs/bands, musical theater, competitions, and gigs, writing songs and sharing his love of music with his family, he was first and foremost a musical artist.



Wayne is survived by his wife, Amy Powers; his children - Kara Powers Neighbors, Angie Taber Powers, Brandon Powers, and their spouses; step-son Mark Durham; grandchildren Shealynn, James, Kaytie, Cody, Frankie, Tessie, Jessie, Jocelyn, Kiera, and great-grandson, Aiden; his nieces, Gina & Allisa and nephews James & Rocky, along with their children. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Firth Powers and Olga Jané, and his siblings, Theodore & Kathy.



His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Penn Valley, CA at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse Cedar Room. Those wishing to attend, please email [email protected]





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019