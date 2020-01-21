|
Weldon ("Nick") passed on January 9, 2020. He was a member of IBEW local 1245 and proud retired employee of PG&E where he worked in San Francisco as a cable splicer and later a cable crew foreman for 36 years. He knew every one-way street, alley, and secret parking spot in The City. Though Alzheimer's disease took away the Weldon we knew and loved and has left an emptiness that can't be filled, his passing has brought back many fond memories that we cherish. Per his request, there will be no funeral services. Instead, the next time you share a meal with loved ones, please raise a glass, share a pleasant memory you have of Weldon, and wish him well on his next journey. Weldon is survived by his wife of 60 years Bernice, his son Steve (and wife Mimi Vishoot) and his daughter Christine Swihart (and husband Steve). He leaves his beloved grandchildren Evan and Keira Swihart for whom he was the most loving papa. He is also survived by his brother Gary (and wife Betty), nephews, nieces, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to The ().
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020