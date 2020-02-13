|
Werner Horst SadlowskiPassed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 at the age of 87 in San Francisco. Werner was born in Berlin and immigrated from Germany in 1953 to San Francisco where he became an integral part of the city's soccer society. He moved to Pacifica in 1957, also becoming a fixture in the community, where he lived until his death.
Werner served in the US Army from 1954-55. He established his roots in the local area soon afterwards. He was a member of the Teutonia Soccer Club SF from 1954-63 serving as a player and president. In 1963 he was co-founder of the Concordia Sport Club. In his many years of association with Concordia, he served as player, president, creator and coach of the Junior Soccer team. In the early 70's, he was instrumental in coordinating and hosting international youth teams from Braunschweig and Hannover, Germany. In 1973, he took one of the first US soccer youth teams to Germany with his long time friend, Cliff Waterman. For his contributions to the sport, Werner was inducted into the San Francisco Soccer Old-timers Hall of Fame in 1994.
Werner met the love of his life, Ursula (Hoch) in 1957. They married soon afterwards and settled in Pacifica where he eventually became a General Contractor. Werner built several of the beautiful homes in Pacifica's Willow Brooke Estates area. He was also a long time member of the Pacifica and SSF Rotary Clubs. In 1984, he was diagnosed with MS but continued to live life to the fullest. He and Ursula traveled the world but he always had time for his many friends and family. He loved to laugh and always had a smile for everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ursula; sister, Eva, of San Francisco; sons: Don (Mary Lyn) of Belmont and Dennis (Joanne) of Dallas, TX; and grandchildren: Emma, John, Max, Erika and Jenna. Rest in peace Opa. We will miss you.
Funeral Services will be held at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave Daly City on February 22, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020