Dr. Wilbert A. Roth

In Mill Valley on April 24, 2019 at age 92. Husband of Rosamia Roth for 30 years; loving father of Susan Downie Moravcsik, Linda (Joseph) Ziegler and Lisa Roth; adoring grandfather of Max Downie and Jack Moravcsik and Jonathan Ziegler.

Will was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He moved to San Francisco for a medical internship and then practiced obstetrics and gynecology for over 40 years. He was loved by his patients and well respected by his colleagues. He enjoyed long walks, watching baseball and spending time with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be kindly appreciated.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
