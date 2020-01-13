|
Wilbert Renato MassetaniWill was born on November 24, 1930 in North Beach and lived his entire life in San Francisco-- raising his family with his beloved wife Nancy. He enjoyed his life to the fullest. He adored his family and was happiest when everyone was together. He was a husband, a dad, a nonno and now a biz-nonno. He loved fishing, being out on his boat and hanging out at his favorite place at the Delta.He spent many years involved in youth sports coaching baseball and basketball and remained an avid sports fan.He was a longtime member of the Native Sons of the Golden West. His booming voice, huge smile and great sense of humor was unsurpassed as was his passion for arguing politics.He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be missed every day by his loving family. Will was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy (2015). He is survived by his devoted family, daughter Christine (Frank), and son Gary (Karen). He will be greatly missed by his three adoring grandchildren Nic (Adelaide), Mitch and Gina (Michael), and his precious great granddaughter Mia Rose. He will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation at 1139 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 "In Memory of Wilbert Massetani"
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020