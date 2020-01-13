San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Massetani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert Massetani

Add a Memory
Wilbert Massetani Obituary
Wilbert Renato Massetani

Will was born on November 24, 1930 in North Beach and lived his entire life in San Francisco-- raising his family with his beloved wife Nancy. He enjoyed his life to the fullest. He adored his family and was happiest when everyone was together. He was a husband, a dad, a nonno and now a biz-nonno. He loved fishing, being out on his boat and hanging out at his favorite place at the Delta.He spent many years involved in youth sports coaching baseball and basketball and remained an avid sports fan.He was a longtime member of the Native Sons of the Golden West. His booming voice, huge smile and great sense of humor was unsurpassed as was his passion for arguing politics.He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be missed every day by his loving family. Will was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy (2015). He is survived by his devoted family, daughter Christine (Frank), and son Gary (Karen). He will be greatly missed by his three adoring grandchildren Nic (Adelaide), Mitch and Gina (Michael), and his precious great granddaughter Mia Rose. He will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation at 1139 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 "In Memory of Wilbert Massetani"

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now