Wiley Louie Chan Wiley Louie Chan passed away on December 6, 2019 with family by his side. Wiley was born at Chinese Hospital in SF on February 14, 1937 (Valentine's Day). He grew up in Chinatown and was the only one in his family to receive a college education and went on to become a pharmacist. At one time, he held three jobs with his full-time position as Sr. Pharmacist at Laguna Honda Hospital for 37 yrs, part-time at Walgreens (40 yrs) and part-time at two different Kaiser Hospitals. Wiley retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends. He especially loved cruising (or was it the food he enjoyed more?). His other hobbies included coin collecting, playing penny slots at casinos, watching action movies in the theater and daily walks with his grand dog, Becks. Wiley was a lifelong fan of the 49ers and thoroughly enjoyed going to Disneyland with his family (Chan Clan). Well into his 80's, he loved riding roller coasters just as much as his kids and had stamina for 16 hour days in the theme park. He was the youngest of three children; Fannie and Georgia, his siblings, precede him in death. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Norma, his son, Steven, and daughter, Cindy. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. His smile, infectious laugh, quiet spirit and deep love for us will be remembered in our hearts forever. We love you Daddio.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Jan 20, 2020 at Cypress Lawn 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA at 10am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020