Wiley Lum-Wong

Feb 7, 1937 - July 9, 2020

Wiley Norman Lum-Wong, a lifelong resident of San Francisco passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 83 on Thursday, July 9.

Wiley was born to Loo Sui Quon and Lum Bo Fay at San Francisco's Chinese Hospital. He was a long-awaited "first son" in a family that already included five older sisters. At that time, his parents not only had to keep track of their growing family, they also worked long hours at the family restaurant, Sun Hung Heung.

Days before his wife was to give birth, the furniture company paid Wiley's dad a visit to remind him that his furniture payment was late. Lum Bo Fay replied, "If you give me a free month, I'll name my kid after you." The man got a laugh out of that, and said, "OK, it's a deal!" Hence, the family welcomed little "Wiley," into the world, named for the RC Willey Furnishings Company. Or, so that's how Wiley told the story...

Wiley loved to regale his nieces, nephews, and kids with the antics of his youth. Most of these stories involved how Wiley got away with the most mischief using his devilish charm and street smarts.

During his remarkable life, Wiley wore many hats. His first job was at the tender age of six sweeping out the pizza oven at Tomasso's Restaurant which was around the corner from his family's apartment on Nottingham Place. Later, he hawked peanuts at Kezar Stadium, kicking off a lifelong passion for playing and watching sports. He attended Washington Irving Elementary, Francisco Jr. High, and then George Washington High School, excelling at baseball, track & swimming. He was drafted into the Army at the tail-end of the Korean War and achieved the rank of sergeant. And, taking advantage of the GI Bill, he became the first in his family to graduate from college. Armed with a teaching degree from Arizona State University and a new passion for the game of golf, he returned to San Francisco and taught 6th grade at Brunette #2 Primary School. Eventually, though, he returned to run the family restaurant, Sun Hung Heung, for the next 25 years, marrying and raising his family on Russian Hill. He was active in the community and a member of many social clubs, especially the "The Chinese Sportsman Club" whose social and fundraising events benefit the Chinatown community. He moved on from working at the restaurant to growing and distributing ginger from his beloved Hawaiian Islands where he made deep and lasting friendships. He consulted for Aloha Airlines and American Airlines for a time and served a stint as a longshoreman. And, in his 50's, decided to make yet another career switch and buy a wholesale flower business at the SF Flower Mart, starting his workday at midnight and eating breakfast with his buddies after all the trucks had been unloaded. After retiring, he served as a starter for the Lincoln Park Golf Course which helped round-out his social life after a shoulder injury left him unable to play golf. Finally, coming full circle, he returned to the restaurant world and became a founding partner of the popular SF restaurant, Hard Knox Cafe. Wiley loved sharing his love of good food with good company and often treated his family and friends to dinners and luncheons at restaurants he considered up to snuff, whether it be a humble hole-in-the-wall or the hottest, new eatery. He loved to share a good joke and gave respect to those who could give it back to him with a smart retort.

Through life's ups & downs, Wiley remained a loyal friend, a lifelong Niner's fan, Giant's fan, and family man whose greatest accomplishment was to finally become a doting "Gung Gung" who loved nothing more than to attend his grandsons' games, birthday parties, and recitals, and to take them to Giants games where he'd pull out cans of soda and homemade sandwiches as soon as the usher turned a blind eye.

Now you're in heaven driving your silver '78 Cadillac Coupe Deville with the custom plates, playing Willie Nelson on the tape machine, smoking a B&H Menthol with your dog riding shotgun and all the windows down. Just like the old days. We love you and will miss you and your stories. We'll miss your regular weekend phone call asking, "Want me to go down to Chinatown to get food? Let me know if you need anything."

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy; his daughters, Lisa & Lara; son-in-law Michael; grandsons Inigo, Dane & Linus; and sisters Lillian, Marjorie, Sylvia & Faye. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lincoln, Leonard, Ellen & Nancy.

Wiley's friends and associates were too many for his family to know. If you have a favorite story or memory of Wiley, please post it on Wiley Lum-Wong's Memorial Facebook page. We hope to host a celebration of Wiley's life within the next year.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Chinatown YMCA, 855 Sacramento St., SF, CA 94108 and/or St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation, 450 Stanyan St., SF, CA 94117 "in Memory of Wiley Lum-Wong."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store