William Frederick Menta
March 23, 1939 - August 10, 2019
William Frederick Menta (Bill), a family man and prominent structural design engineer, died August 10 at the age of 80 in Palo Alto. His wife of 55 years, Barbara (née Defer), and his family were by his side. Bill was preceded in death by his loving parents, Fred and Lois Menta. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter Melissa, his son Mike, daughter-in-law Veronica, granddaughters Ellie, Reese, and Bryn, and sisters Loraine Bailey and Marilyn Menta and their families. Bill, a lifelong resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School and UC Berkeley after a tenure at University of Colorado, Boulder. He then went on to receive a graduate degree in civil engineering from San Jose State and immediately entered the emerging discipline of post-tensioned concrete engineering as an employee with Western Concrete Structures.
This new method of strengthening concrete that Bill studied and further innovated made it more structurally sound to build in seismic areas and allowed for more adaptive uses in high-rise buildings and parking structures. In 1972, Bill founded his own business, Acubuild, with a good friend. He provided the leadership that led to Acubuild becoming a leading design and general contracting business in the Bay Area that was responsible for building many notable buildings in downtown San Francisco and the wider Bay Area, including the Monterey Plaza Hotel. Bill went on to become a specialist in earthquake safety for major commercial buildings nationally and internationally and was active in the field until very recent days.
Never happier than when surrounded by family and his enormous circle of good friends, Bill loved his home and his travels in equal measure, listing Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Montana, and Italy among his favorite destinations. Bill and his wife Barbara made countless trips around the world with dear friends and family. Bill was an avid tennis player who loved having friends over to play on the family court. He was also a very enthusiastic skier who loved hitting the slopes in Lake Tahoe; he could still impressively ski black diamonds with his kids and grandkids up until two years ago at the age of 78. He looked forward to trips to see his daughter Melissa in New York City, and his annual fishing trips with his son Mike to various destinations in the Pacific Northwest. But Bill was also very comfortable in his backyard and carried on many home projects and remodels. The tractor that he bought in the late 80's was well used in the yard and in later years became a vehicle for rides with his granddaughters. He learned many of these "do-it-yourself" skills working for his father's business during the summers while growing up.
Bill held a special place in his heart for his community in Woodside where he devoted significant time to local schools and charities. He will be deeply missed by all.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019