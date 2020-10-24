Williaam McGlone

William McGlone

Apr 30, 1955 - Oct 8, 2020

Bill McGlone, a native Bay area resident, passed away quietly in his house at the age of 65. He had retired several years ago due to chronic medical conditions. Bill was born in Oakland and brought up in Castro Valley. He attended New Mexico Highlands College and graduated with a degree in theater arts from Humboldt State University. He lived for many years in Haight-Ashbury before moving to Bernal-Heights. He worked as a stage manager and dresser in many theater companies and groups in the Bay area including the ACT. He established professional relationships with such actors and celebrities as Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Taylor, and Mick Jagger, Throughout his career, he was active in Equity and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Bill is predeceased by his parents Frances and Harold, and his brother Tim. He will be greatly missed by his step-father Richard Farrar, and cousins Karen Schwabacher (Robert) and Ronald Brown (Sylvia). Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will not be a funeral nor a memorial service



