1/
Williaam McGlone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Williaam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William McGlone
Apr 30, 1955 - Oct 8, 2020
Bill McGlone, a native Bay area resident, passed away quietly in his house at the age of 65. He had retired several years ago due to chronic medical conditions. Bill was born in Oakland and brought up in Castro Valley. He attended New Mexico Highlands College and graduated with a degree in theater arts from Humboldt State University. He lived for many years in Haight-Ashbury before moving to Bernal-Heights. He worked as a stage manager and dresser in many theater companies and groups in the Bay area including the ACT. He established professional relationships with such actors and celebrities as Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Taylor, and Mick Jagger, Throughout his career, he was active in Equity and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Bill is predeceased by his parents Frances and Harold, and his brother Tim. He will be greatly missed by his step-father Richard Farrar, and cousins Karen Schwabacher (Robert) and Ronald Brown (Sylvia). Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will not be a funeral nor a memorial service

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved