|
|
William Arthur Strong Jr.William Arthur Strong Jr. 71, from South San Francisco passed away on February 26, 2019 in a mansion in Beverly Hills while on vacation surrounded by his loving family. William "Bill", was born in San Francisco on October 24, 1947. He is survived by his children Karen, William III, Teresa, Sam. Grandchildren Kayla, Donovan, Kevin, Dominic, William IV, Mikayla, Justin, Grace, Katarina. Great-grandchildren Shianne, Cecila, Ariana, Ciara and Andrew and his nephew Gabriel. Preceded in death by his loving parents William Sr. and Ruth, his beloved sister Diane.
The funeral service will be held at 11am on March 10th at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. SF. Mass of Resurrection will be offered on March 11th at 10am, St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way. So. SF. Committal Private. Contributions may be made in memory of William Arthur Strong Jr. to the s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019