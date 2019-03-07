Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for William Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Arthur Strong Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Arthur Strong Jr. Obituary
William Arthur Strong Jr.

William Arthur Strong Jr. 71, from South San Francisco passed away on February 26, 2019 in a mansion in Beverly Hills while on vacation surrounded by his loving family. William "Bill", was born in San Francisco on October 24, 1947. He is survived by his children Karen, William III, Teresa, Sam. Grandchildren Kayla, Donovan, Kevin, Dominic, William IV, Mikayla, Justin, Grace, Katarina. Great-grandchildren Shianne, Cecila, Ariana, Ciara and Andrew and his nephew Gabriel. Preceded in death by his loving parents William Sr. and Ruth, his beloved sister Diane.


The funeral service will be held at 11am on March 10th at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. SF. Mass of Resurrection will be offered on March 11th at 10am, St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way. So. SF. Committal Private. Contributions may be made in memory of William Arthur Strong Jr. to the s, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now