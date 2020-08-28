1/1
William "Bill" Bartels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Bartels

A life well lived is worthy of celebration. Family, friends & neighbors have suffered the loss of Bill Bartels whose life was unexpectedly cut short on August 15th at the age of 71. His overflowing heart just gave out.

Bill was born & raised in San Francisco to John & Bernice Bartels. Bill was an athlete at Lincoln High School & developed a lifelong love & appreciation of baseball. He was drafted by the Dodgers as a prospect, but chose to attend SFSU. He worked for the San Francisco Fire Department & retired as Captain after 30 years of service. His stories about his days in San Francisco are legend. He had a remarkable ability to weave fact with an impish sense of humor. This career allowed Bill the freedom to spend many afternoons with his daughters, helping with homework & supporting their many extracurricular activities.

Always good with words, retirement allowed Bill to read just about everything he could get his hands on. Crossword puzzles were a daily activity for Bill as well. Retirement also gave him the outlet of travel. A cruise, bus tour, flight or Disneyland with the grandkids, were all fair game. This travel life found its high point when he fulfilled his promise to kiss his wife Barbara under the Eiffel Tower for their anniversary. One of his favorite skills honed at the firehouse was cooking, therefore on most afternoons you would find Bill on the cooktop side of the kitchen counter preparing an evening meal while watching the Food Network. He also enjoyed his weekly cocktail hour with the neighbors, laced with stories & neighborhood news of the day.

Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years Barbara, his daughters Breana (John Abdilla), Kerry (Szabolcs Szerenyi), his sister Barbara (Pete Cerri) & his grandchildren Emese & Easton. They are the legacy of a life well lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved