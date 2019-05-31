William Bennett, Jr. "Bill" William Howard Bennett, Jr. ("Bill"), age 73, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Redwood City, CA. Bill was born December 23, 1945, in Sheepshead Bay, NY, to William Bennett, Sr. and Lillian (Gerace) Bennett. Bill worked for over 40 years in Human Resources in the semiconductor industry and resided in Palo Alto, CA. He had a love of history, reading novels and a passion for cooking. Most of all, Bill loved being a "Papa" to his four grandchildren (Adam, Emily, Tyler, & Lillian). Bill touched the lives of many people with his wisdom and generosity, and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end. He is survived by his 2 sons, Jordan (Melissa) Bennett and Evan (Leslie) Bennett; 2 sisters, Cathy Assenza and Wendy Luca; and preceded in death by his brother, Gary Bennett. He will be greatly missed. Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life together on June 8th, 2019.

