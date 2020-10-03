1/1
William Beshore
William Lenox Beshore

William Lenox Beshore passed away on September 29 at the age 82 at his home in Burlingame, California. The son of Charles Lenox Beshore and Ellen Rooda Beshore, he was proudly born and raised in Gary, Indiana. After winning ten varsity letters in high school and the school's most outstanding senior trophy, he attended Dartmouth College where he played football and basketball. Graduating in 1959, he moved to Seattle and remained on the West Coast for the rest of his life.

Bill was the consummate salesman and sales manager winning countless awards over the years. He had a long career with industrial products and coatings companies, but his last sales executive position at Burmah Castrol Industrial North America was by far the best providing the greatest challenges and rewards. He enjoyed his colleagues and customers as much as the sales and marketing of the products he sold in eleven western states.

He rediscovered his youth after retiring in 2001 by joining the Redwood City Señors Softball Club and was often named MVP by his team during their many winning tournaments. He excelled in the "Rover" position in Senior Softball because of his spectacular double plays and catches. When not on the diamond, he played basketball with other seniors (who say he had a terrific left-handed hook shot), biked along the Bay Trail and always worked out at the gym. Fully active until several months ago, he was an inspiration to his teammates and family who cared so much for him. Bill had a terrific sense of humor and was a great storyteller with blue eyes that twinkled before reaching the conclusion of stories.

The family is grateful for the wonderful times and experiences with Bill over the years and for having had him in their lives. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Martha Arrieta Beshore; his sister, Margaret Beshore Boonstra; brother-in-law, Wanjohi Waciuma; nieces and nephews, Tara Boonstra, Alexa Barnett, Sandy Nason, Carl Boonstra, Lenox Waciuma Wanjohi and William Kaguru Wanjohi and their families. Besides his family, who filled his life with joy, he also leaves behind lifelong friends and senior softball and basketball teammates who provided friendship, fun and support. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Beshore Waciuma.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
