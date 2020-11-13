William Bradner Campbell

Oct. 13, 1928 - Oct. 10, 2020

William (Bill) Bradner Campbell passed peacefully at his home in the early morning of October 10, three days short of his 92nd birthday. His niece Marcia McLemore and cousin Karen Arlen were with him.



Bill was born on Oct 13, 1928 in Portland, Oregon to William F. Campbell and Gertrude Hubbard Campbell. He spent his early life in Tigard and attended St Anthonys' Grade School and Tigard High School. He joined the army after graduation and then attended the University of Portland, receiving a BA in Business. He moved to San Francisco and was employed as an accountant, working for a Cadillac Dealership, Double Indemnity Insurance and Blue Shield of California where he retired after 25 years.



He was a member of the San Francisco Lawn Bowling Club, where he was an accomplished bowler, teacher, and past President.There is an annual Bill Campbell Tournament held in his honor. He was also a member of the Victorian Alliance of San Francisco joining in its second year and held numerous positions, including President.



In 1969 he bought a 1893 Queen Anne Victorian house in Noe Valley now know as the Fisher-Campbell House, which he lovingly restored. Bill was an avid reader and had an extensive library of classic literature, historic homes, and architectural books.

In 2018 Bill had a serious fall. At that time nieces Marcia and Kathy made the decision to stay, taking turns caring for him, which allowed him to remain at home until his passing. Bill was a kind and generous man, loved and revered by family, friends, and acquaintances.. He is survived by Kathleen Campbell Shoepe of Yamhill, Oregon, Marcia Campbell McLemore of Unity, Oregon, Karen Woodward Arlen of San Francisco, and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews.



There will be no service or memorial at this time due to Covid 19. The final interment will be in Salem, Oregon at St Barbara's Cemetery, where members of the Campbell and Connors family are buried. If you wish to make a donations in Mr. Campbell's name, please contribute to the San Francisco Lawn Bowling Club or to The Victorian Alliance of San Francisco.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store