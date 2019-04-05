Resources More Obituaries for William Bremer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Bremer

Obituary Condolences Flowers William A. J. Bremer William A. J. Bremer, known for his warmth, generosity and eternal willingness to help others, passed away on February 22, 2019 in Marin, at the age of 74 - less than two months from his 75th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bremer, sons Daniel and David, daughter-in-law Celeste Barnes-Bremer, and grandchildren Hayden and Lennox, who knew him as "Opa." We miss him terribly and longingly wish for more time together but feel truly blessed for the innumerable smiles, hugs, and joy we shared these many years.



Bill, as he was known to friends, was born in Washington D.C on April 15, 1944 to Mary Hochberg Bremer and Cornelis Daniel Bremer. An only child whose father traveled internationally, his early years were spent creatively with his mother and various friends exploring the greater DC area. His first college experience was at George Washington, but the energy of New York City proved unrelenting - he transferred to Columbia University and attended the School of General Studies. Bill was proudly in the middle of the student demonstrations that overtook Columbia's campus in the Spring of 1968 and always loved regaling family and friends with first-hand memories from that incredible time in American history.



Bill met Kathy during that same period, and they were married on the Columbia campus on February 1, 1969. With a desire to raise a family in a more idyllic environment, they moved to Maine in 1974, where Bill began his decades-long career as an Actuary, moving through both private insurers and government agencies while gathering accolades and professional credentials along the way.



Bill was a devoted husband and father, and the family spent many years in the bucolic coastal town of Cape Elizabeth, just outside of Portland. He and Kathy spent countless hours supporting the boys at any number of activities; from swim meets and basketball games to science fairs and other endeavors. Another of Bill's passion was cars; fixing, driving and racing European automobiles was a passion that brought the family together, whether on the floor of the garage bleeding the brakes, driving historic tracks like Lime Rock, Watkins Glen, and Laguna Seca, or attending car shows with the regional and national chapters of BMW and Audi Car Clubs.



After 42 years in Maine, the love of family and sunny warmth of Northern California beckoned, and Bill and Kathy moved to Novato in 2013. With the three generations of the Bremer family united in the Bay Area, his care, thoughtfulness, and sense of humor were on constant display during innumerable family BBQ's, political debates around the dinner table, or endlessly fixing the toys brought to him by the grandchildren.



Bill cherished his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 - contact a family member for details, and his internment will occur in Maine in August 2019. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Bill's honor to the or SF Marin Food Bank. The family would like to especially thank the nursing staff at the ICU and step-down units, along with Dr. Isabelle King and Amanda Suhrke at Marin General Hospital.

